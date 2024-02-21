PTF renames Court No1 in honour of Zainab

ISLAMABAD: A ceremony was held here at the PTF Complex Tuesday to dedicate Court No 1 of the complex in the memory of late Zainab Ali Naqvi. Henceforth, the Court No 1 will be called Zainab Ali Naqvi Court.

This image shows Karachi-based tennis player Zainab Ali Naqvi. — APP/File

The ceremony was graced by Zainab’s parents, who had especially flown in from Karachi. Also in attendance were Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, ex-president PTF, Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, current president of PTF and a large number of foreign and local players, parents, coaches and tennis lovers.

Saifullah and Aisam paid rich tributes to young talented Zainab and expressed their condolences and deep sympathies with her parents on their own behalf and on behalf of all those present on the occasion. The tennis fraternity is indeed in great shock and she will be always remembered.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the ITF Juniors got underway at the PTF/SDA Complex. Results: Boys’ singles 1st round: Xiuyuan Guo (CHN) bt Papangkorn (THA) 6-4, 6-2; Doruk Elbirlik (TUR) bt Haider Ali Rizwan (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Jacob Shen (HKG) bt Salar Khan (PAK) 6-1, 6-0; Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) bt Ye Chan Choi(KOR) 6-1, 6-1; Ahtesham Humayun (PAK) bt Howard Chan (HKG) 6-3, 6-1; Hamza Aasim (PAK) bt Jun An (KOR) 6-4, 6-2; Amir Mazari (PAK) bt Nuran Wikramasinge (SRI) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Kaigaoge Kang (CHN) bt Akmal Arabdjanov (UZB) 6-0, 6-1.