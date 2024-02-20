Peshawar beat Karachi to win Inter-Region U13 tournament

LAHORE: Peshawar beat Karachi by 40 runs in the final of the Inter-Region U13 One-Day Tournament, played at Bohranwali Ground in Faisalabad on Monday.

The Peshawar U-13 team can be seen in this image. — PCB website

With the win, Peshawar took away the prize money of Rs500,000, while Karachi had to settle with the runners-up trophy and Rs250,000. Opting to bat first, Peshawar scored 165 for seven in their allotted 30 overs. Opening batter Mohammad Mustafa was removed for a duck early on. A 47-run second-wicket stand between Mohammad Farooq Akbar and captain Mohammad Saad helped set momentum in the innings.

Off-spinner Hassan Ahmed dismissed Saad (32, 36b, 3x4s). Mohammad Umar Gul (0, 2b) and Farooq (33, 43b, 2x4s, 1x6) lost their wickets as well.

Mursaleen Khan hit an unbeaten half-century (51 not out, 56b, 3x4s) to help Peshawar get to a respectable score. Umair Amir also chipped in with an undefeated 18 off seven, on the back of one boundary and two sixes.

For Karachi, Hassan bagged three wickets for 23. In reply, Karachi were dismissed for 125 in 22.4 overs. Faisal Qurban was the top run-getter for his side, scoring 38 from 34 balls, including six boundaries.

Opening batter Masood Ali contributed 20 0ff 21 balls, hitting five fours. Left-arm spinner Sanaullah was the most successful bowler for his team as he registered a four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick in the 23rd over as Karachi U13 lost their last three wickets without a run scored.