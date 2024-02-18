Zalmi eye Gladiators’ scalp today

LAHORE: The HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 is set for an action-packed Sunday doubleheader, with the first match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi here at the Gaddafi Stadium, providing an early opportunity for both teams to secure a win in the tournament.

This image shows former Pakistani captain Sarfaraz Ahmed standing behind the wickets while batsman Hussain Talat looks up at the sky after playing a shot .— PCB

The second match of the day will witness a face-off between Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans against Shan Masood’s Karachi Kings at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

In their last five meetings in the PSL, Peshawar Zalmi secured four wins against Quetta Gladiators’ one victory. Zalmi dominated the Gladiators with four consecutive wins until the lone defeat in March 2023.

Peshawar Zalmi, aiming for their second PSL title, boasts a strong track record with a tournament win in 2017 and three runner-up finishes. Key developments in their camp include the recruitment of West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph, replacing England’s Gus Atkinson.

The team is also excited about the addition later of England batter Daniel Mousley, a promising talent with experience in the International League T20 in the UAE.

The Gladiators, winners of the 2019 PSL title, have faced group-stage exits in the past four seasons, raising questions about their current form. Under new captain Rilee Rossouw, they aim for a resurgence, supported by West Indian batter Sherfane Rutherford. Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga adds strength to their lineup.