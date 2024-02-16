Moin expects Watson, Rossouw to bring aggression

Quetta Gladiators Director and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan (R) looks toward Shane Watson as the Australian speaks during an MoU signing ceremony in Lahore on February 15, 2024. — Facebook/Quetta Gladiators

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators Director and former Pakistan captain Moin Khan on Thursday expressed the hope that both head coach Shane Watson and skipper Rilee Rossouw will bring aggressive approach to the Gladiators in the PSL 9 which will begin here on Friday (tomorrow).

“Hopefully our team this time will have an aggressive approach which both Rilee and Watson will bring into the side,” Moin told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Bringing Rilee and Watson as skipper and head coach respectively is very crucial and an aggressive approach should be there. This team won the PSL and Gladiators’ sting was eminent but unfortunately combinations could not be formed at certain stages due to injuries and players’ availability. It looked at times difficult for both me as head coach and Sarfaraz as skipper to form a team,” Moin recalled.

He served as Gladiators head coach during the last eight years and he was this season elevated as Team Director while Sarfaraz Ahmed, who had skippered the side since 2016, was replaced by South Africa’s left-handed aggressive batsman Rilee Rossouw.

“This time the team is assembled for most of the matches and it will be easy for both Rilee and Watson to form a good combination and then carry it,” Moin said.

“It makes a difference when you have such aggressive players who as captains are aggressive and their aggression reflects in the team. The T20 cricket is all about aggressive approach. You have to put constant pressure on the opposition and the team which keeps constant effort clicks somewhere,” said Moin, also a former Test stumper.

Asked how he feels that both he and Sarfaraz have lost their posts of head coach and skipper, respectively, Moin said: “Look, in careers such stages come when you are promoted to serve in another capacity. And as a cricketer I think young blood should come forward,” Moin said.

“It’s a good change. Shane Watson has huge T20 experience as a player and he will come with a new philosophy,” he was quick to add. Moin said that they have formed a good side. “The way we have constituted the team is really nice. Our overseas cricketers are also good,” Moin said.