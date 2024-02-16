City showing same hunger for trophies as last year, says Foden

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s treble-winning squad came into the new season determined to challenge for trophies on all fronts once again and the players are showing the same hunger that brought them so much success in the last campaign, midfielder Phil Foden said.
Foden, who set up City’s opener and scored their third in a 3-1 win at FC Copenhagen in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 on Tuesday, said there was a real team spirit in the dressing room. “It was a question we were asking ourselves at the start of the season as well,” the 23-year-old said of trying to replicate last year’s trophy haul.
“We’re showing that we’re still determined and playing the same football as last year and still wanting to win all the games. Hopefully that continues and we don’t drop our level or form. “We’re focused — we stick by each other and it’s a pleasure to be a part of this team. I look around the dressing room and I still see the determination and hunger,” added Foden, who made his 50th appearance in the Champions League.
