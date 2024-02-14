Immense talent in Karachi: Dr Junaid Ali Shah

Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the caretaker provincial sports minister sits in his office in this image released on August 21, 2023. — Facebook/Syed Junaid Ali Shah

KARACHI: The performance of Karachi teams has proved that there is immense talent in this city, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah, the caretaker provincial sports minister, said while speaking as the chief guest at the celebration ceremony for the victories of Karachi in the season held at the local hotel.

In this season, the players of Karachi won the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, T20 and U-19 tournament while they were runners up in U-19 three-day and National one-day cups. Despite this excellent performance, the players of Karachi are not given the place they deserve. Like other players of Karachi, Sarfaraz Ahmed has also been subjected to injustice, the minister said.

Nadeem Omar, President Regional Cricket Association Karachi, said, “A Karachi team will be sent on a tour to other countries so that they can improve their game.” Dr Junaid Ali Shah distributed Rs1.5 million cash prizes on the occasion. Former president KCCA Syed Siraj-ul-Islam Bukhari was presented with Lifetime Achievement Award by former president KCCA Prof. Ejaz Faruqi.