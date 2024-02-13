Clarke among commentators for HBL PSL

LAHORE: Former Australian captain Michael Clarke is all set to make his HBL PSL debut as he joins a star-studded commentary panel which the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unveiled on Monday.

Former Australian captain Michael Clarke. — AFP/File

The 42-year-old Clarke has been an active broadcaster since hanging up his boots as a player. The foreign commentators’ roster involves Ian Bishop, known for his insightful and gripping commentary, along with Danny Morrison, Simon Doull, Pommie Mbangwa, Mark Butcher, Dominic Cork and Mike Haysman.

Bishop will return to the HBL PSL for the second time after having called the 2017 season. Morrison is a well-known name among the local fans and a regular voice in the tournament while Doull has made trips to Pakistan not just for HBL PSL but also for various international series.

Mbangwa will return after having called the 2022 edition of the HBL PSL. Butcher, Cork, and Haysman are also well known in Pakistan and they’ll light up the tournament with their vocals and thrilling calls with the mic in hand.

The Pakistani commentators also make up an exciting lineup with Ramiz Raja, Waqar Younis, Bazid Khan, and Aamir Sohail joining Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Marina Iqbal. Tariq Saeed and Ali Younis will call the action in Urdu. Erin Holland and Zainab Abbas will be the presenters during the course of the HBL PSL 9