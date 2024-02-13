Shan targets PSL win in front of home crowd

Karachi Kings captain Shan Masood during an event on February 12, 2024. — Facebook/Karachi Kings

LAHORE: Karachi Kings on Monday began their preparations for the HBL PSL 9 at Karachi. Their newly hired West Indies coach Phil Simmons also joined them.

Kings skipper Shan Masood wants to see his brigade win the trophy in front of the home crowd. Shan said that they have formed a well-balanced team which also carries a crop of youngsters.

“We today started our preparations for the HBL PSL 9. We are very much excited. We have made a well-balanced team and there is a new direction and you can say it rebuilding or resurgence from the team management to the leadership and to the players and there is a core group of young players which we included this year which will take this franchise five to six years forward and will make it a formidable force,” Shan said in a video message to the Kings fans. “There is a good chance for Karachi Kings and final will be in Karachi and it’s a realistic target to win trophy at home and in front of the home crowd,” said Shan who led Pakistan Test team in Australia recently.

Shan said they would dedicate this season to their former manager Navaid Rasheed who died a few days ago. “We will direly miss Navaid Rasheed who passed away last week and we would like to dedicate this season to him as the way he backed Karachi cricket and Karachi Kings. May Allah rest his soul in eternal peace,” he said. He also requested Karachi fans to fill the stadium.

“It would be great if Karachi Kings fans come in large numbers to support their team and act as 12th man the way we find Lahore and Multan stadiums filled with the local crowd,” said Shan.