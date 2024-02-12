Surprise triumphs mark Derby Trials, Memorial Cup races at LRC

LAHORE: In a thrilling day of racing at the Lahore Race Club, surprising triumphs unfolded, defying expectations and keeping spectators on the edge of their seats on Sunday.

This still shows a moment from a field as participants ride their horses during a race in Lahore on December 3, 2023. — YouTube/Lahore Race Club

Contrary to expectations, Spartacus claimed the top slot in the Derby Trials, roaring home in a surprising victory. Last Emperor and Leisure Trip switched places to secure second and third positions.

The Colonel (R) Abid Hussain Memorial Cup witnessed a surprise win by Raksh, leaving spectators in awe. Samson secured a surprising second position, while Punchline added to the unpredictability by securing third place.

In the Saeed Butt Memorial Cup, Qaswa Princess emerged as the surprise winner, defying predictions and making a mark in the race. Enchanting One and Dominus secured surprising second and third positions.

The Nosha Cup had its share of surprises with Redrock claiming an unexpected victory. Sarpanch astonished everyone by securing the second position, while Veste One added to the unexpected outcomes by securing third place.

The day’s racing kicked off with Fakhr-e-Sahi meeting expectations. Abdullah Champion surprised by securing the second position, while Sultan Jahaniya added another twist by securing the third position.

Yes Commander, the favourite, lived up to expectations by winning the second race. However, Gifts Of Gold and Super Power surprised everyone by securing the second and third positions, respectively.

As predicted, Favourite Sehar took the honours in the third race, but Tully Princess, which was on a fluke, surprised everyone by securing the second position. Dil Nasheen secured the third position.

National Color delivered a surprise win in the fourth race, leaving spectators in awe. Wonder Woman secured a surprising second position, while favourite Big Dream had to settle for the third position.