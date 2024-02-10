Chelsea’s Pochettino hopes to build winning momentum at Palace

LONDON: Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes Wednesday’s FA Cup victory at Aston Villa will help them gain some winning momentum as they visit Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Monday.

Chelsea's Argentinian head coach Mauricio Pochettino during the English League Cup first-leg semi-final football match between Middlesbrough and Chelsea at the Riverside Stadium in Middlesbrough, England on January 9, 2024. — AFP

The six-time champions are languishing 11th in the table and lost their last two league games against Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the 3-1 win at Villa in an FA Cup fourth round replay provided hope in a season full of struggles.

“Yes, I think before also we had some good performances and after we are not consistent enough,” Pochettino said. “Maybe it can be the starting point for us to be consistent and have more often this type of performance.

“This type of game (at Villa) I think shows our capacity, our talent, that we have a very good squad. We only need to put it all together,” he added. Chelsea, who have several players out injured, are waiting for reports on defenders Benoit Badiashile and Levi Colwill to see if they are available for Monday, Pochettino said.