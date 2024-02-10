HBL PSL trophy unveiling ceremony set for Feb 13

LAHORE: As the cricketing world eagerly awaits the ninth edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), the organisers are gearing up for a spectacular trophy unveiling ceremony scheduled for Tuesday.

The Pakistan Super League logo can be seen in this image. — PSL website

The ceremony will mark the commencement of the highly anticipated PSL season, with preparations in full swing for an extravagant event. Sources indicate that potential venues for the trophy unveiling include a golf course and an amusement park, with the final decision expected in the next couple of days. Captains and franchise owners from all participating teams will receive invitations to attend the ceremony, ensuring a star-studded event.

PSL 9 is scheduled to kick off on February 17, with matches set to take place in Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The National Bank Stadium in Karachi has been chosen as the venue for the final, which will culminate on March 18.

For fans in the United Kingdom, Geo News Sky Channel 734 brings good news as all PSL 9 matches will be telecast live and free. From the opening ceremony to the closing fireworks, British cricket enthusiasts can fully immerse themselves in the excitement of the biggest cricket event in Pakistan.

PSL 9 countdown clock unveiled outside PCB headquarters

As the anticipation for the ninth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 9) reaches a fever pitch, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has added to the excitement by installing a striking countdown clock outside its headquarters in Lahore.

The countdown clock is adorned with captivating photos of the captains representing all PSL franchises, creating a visual spectacle for cricket enthusiasts. Accompanied by the slogan “Khul k Khel”, the clock serves as a reminder that the marquee event is just around the corner.

The installation of a countdown clock two before the start of the tournament has become a cherished practice. Scheduled to commence on February 17, 2024, at the PCB’s headquarters in Lahore, PSL 9 promises to be a thrilling spectacle. The opening match will feature two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars facing off against the 2016 and 2018 champions, Islamabad United.