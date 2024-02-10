Pakistan relegated to Davis Cup Group II, will face Barbados in Sept

KARACHI: Pakistan has been relegated to Davis Cup Group II after losing to India recently and now they will face Barbados in September in an away tie.

Pakistani Aisam Qureshi returns the ball to Thai opponent Trongcharoenchaikul Wishaya during the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania Group-II Tennis singles final match at the Sports Complex in Islamabad. — AFP/File

International Tennis Federation announced the draws on Friday and according to them Pakistan, ranked 45th, will face Barbados, which will have choice of ground, in September. If Pakistan wins this tie, it will again play World Group I play offs next year but if it loses it will take part in World Group II play offs.

“Pakistan’s chances of winning an away tie are extremely low. Since 2016, Pakistan has featured in 5 away ties and lost all these ties,” said former Davis Cup Captain Hameed ul Haq while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that Pakistani players lost all 22 matches in these ties. Pakistan lost to China 5-0 in March 2016, to New Zealand 5-0 in September 2016, to India 4-0 in November 2019, to Austria 4-0 in September 2022, to Lithuania 4-0, lost against Austria 4-0 in February 2023.

Interestingly, he added, after the retirement of Aisam ul Haq and Aqeel Khan there are a number of player who will represent Pakistan in Davis Cup but their record is not satisfactory as well.

He added that Pakistan’s top player currently is M Shoaib and he is the only player among the lot who has won one Davis Cup match in his career and lost seven. Similarly, Muzammil Murtaza is second best player after Shoaib and he lost all seven Davis Cup matches while M Abid, ranked 3, lost all five matches.

Also, Yousaf Khalil, raked 4, lost the only Davis Cup match he has played so far. “These four players combined featured in 20 Davis Cup matches but only one win came to their way,” said Hameed. He added that this track record of top players is indicative of the upcoming tie results against Barbados.