Naqvi launches comprehensive review of board’s expenditure

LAHORE: Newly elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated a thorough examination of the board’s expenditures.
The directive to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) emphasises a meticulous review of various aspects of PCB’s financial operations. This includes allocations related to the Pakistan cricket team, expenses associated with sports staff, financial outlay for organising matches, the annual budget of the PCB, and player remuneration.
Following the preparation of the detailed report, Chairman Naqvi is scheduled to convene a briefing session with the top brass of the PCB.
KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation announced on Wednesday the final list of the candidates contesting for the posts...
SYDNEY: Marizanne Kapp produced a magnificent all-round display to inspire South Africa to their first ODI victory...
ABU DHABI: Making her first appearance since announcing 2024 would be her final season, Danielle Collins put on a...
DUBAI: Jasprit Bumrah has become the first India quick to reach the top spot in the ICC’s Test bowlers’ rankings....
MIAMI: Every year, when the calendar flips to January, the PGA Tour rolls into what many fans feel is its most...
Rawalpindi: Water and Power Development Authority and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited are set to play the final...