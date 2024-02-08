Naqvi launches comprehensive review of board’s expenditure

LAHORE: Newly elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, has initiated a thorough examination of the board’s expenditures.

CM Mohsin Naqvi presides over a special meeting at the CM Office regarding the establishment of the 'One Window Operation' in this still on November 5, 2023. — Facebook/Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skills Development Department

The directive to the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) emphasises a meticulous review of various aspects of PCB’s financial operations. This includes allocations related to the Pakistan cricket team, expenses associated with sports staff, financial outlay for organising matches, the annual budget of the PCB, and player remuneration.

Following the preparation of the detailed report, Chairman Naqvi is scheduled to convene a briefing session with the top brass of the PCB.