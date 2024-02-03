Asghar gets support of six units in PTF elections

The logo of PTF can be seen in this image. — Facebook/Pakistan Tennis Federation

KARACHI: The panels of Asghar Nawaz and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi have received support from various units for the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) elections.

It has been learnt that six affiliated units of PTF have nominated Asghar and his team while four units nominated Aisam and his team for the next PTF term 2024-28.

The units that have nominated Asghar as President, Zia ud Din and Secretary, and Arif Qureshi as Treasurer are Islamabad Tennis Association, Punjab Lawn Tennis Association, Sindh Tennis Association, Pakistan Railways Sports Board, Wapda Sports Board, and SNGPL.

The units that nominated Aisam as President, Major Salman as Secretary, and Umer Farooq as Treasurer are Army, Navy, KPK Tennis Association, and Pakistan Air Force.

It is to be noted that Navy nominated Aisam as President but they nominated two Navy personnel for the positions of Secretary and Treasurer.

Meanwhile, PTF has not yet announced the name of the Chief Election Commissioner.

President PTF in a notification on January 24th shared the schedule of the PTF elections and announced that “The Chief Election Commissioner will be notified at the soonest, and POA and PSB nominee representatives are being in, as per standard practice”.

“The deadline was 5 pm on Friday but Gul Rehman was not issuing the nominees list and trying to give extra time to Aisam’s panel so that they could receive more nominations,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.