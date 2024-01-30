Matloob wins 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana won the 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course.

Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana poses with a trophy of the Open Golf Championship on January 29, 2024. — Facebook/Pakistan Golf Federation

This championship of champions unfolded over five days, from January 24th to January 28th, attracting the top golfers from across the country. In a stunning final round on Sunday, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison exhibited extraordinary prowess, maintaining a lead throughout the 18 holes to emerge as the triumphant champion. Matloob’s final round scorecard showcased a brilliant effort, securing five birdies and facing only one bogey, resulting in a final round score of gross 68 and a championship aggregate of 208, eight under par.

While Matloob claimed the title with a score of 208, the runners-up position was shared by three remarkable golfers: Muhammed Alam, Muhammed Shahzad, and Ahmed Baig, all concluding the championship with an aggregate score of 215, three under par.