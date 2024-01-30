Matloob wins 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship

LAHORE: Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana won the 42nd Punjab Open Golf Championship at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course.
This championship of champions unfolded over five days, from January 24th to January 28th, attracting the top golfers from across the country. In a stunning final round on Sunday, Matloob Ahmed of Lahore Garrison exhibited extraordinary prowess, maintaining a lead throughout the 18 holes to emerge as the triumphant champion. Matloob’s final round scorecard showcased a brilliant effort, securing five birdies and facing only one bogey, resulting in a final round score of gross 68 and a championship aggregate of 208, eight under par.
While Matloob claimed the title with a score of 208, the runners-up position was shared by three remarkable golfers: Muhammed Alam, Muhammed Shahzad, and Ahmed Baig, all concluding the championship with an aggregate score of 215, three under par.
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik on Monday held a meeting with...
KARACHI: Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Asghar Nawaz have emerged as the candidates for the position of President of...
ABIDJAN: Mohamed Bayo headed in a dramatic winner in the eighth minute of injury time as Guinea beat 10-man Equatorial...
LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation Normalisation Committee on Monday said that the club scrutiny process is...
MADRID: Atletico Madrid rose to third in La Liga on Sunday with a comfortable 2-0 win against visitors Valencia. ...
MIAMI: Reigning Olympic champion Nelly Korda parred the second playoff hole to defeat New Zealand’s Lydia Ko and win...