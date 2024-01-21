McIlroy back in Dubai Desert Classic hunt after magical 63

DUBAI: Rory McIlroy conjured up a magical third round 63 to reignite his quest for a fourth Dubai Desert Classic title on Saturday.
After rounds of 71 and 70 the Northern Irishman appeared to be out of the running, going into the weekend trailing overnight leader Cameron Young by 10 shots.
McIlroy knew he needed to produce something special to defend his title and he did just that with his brilliant bogey-free nine-under par effort to leave him in a share of second.
The world number two executed a grandstand finish, making an eagle putt from the fringe from nearly 45 feet.
At almost the same time, Young made a double bogey on the par-3 seventh hole after hitting his tee shot into the water. That tied the two players on top at 12-under par.
American Young would later make three birdies on the back nine to finish on one-under par 71 and lead by two shots going into the final round.
McIlroy moved to 12-under par with the best round of the week so far, where he was joined by Poland´s Adrian Meronk (70).
