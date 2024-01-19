PTV beat KRL by 155 runs

KARACHI: PTV defeated KRL by 155 runs on the fourth and final day of the sixth round of the President’s Trophy cricket tournament on Thursday.
Chasing a target of 426 runs, KRL resumed their second innings at 95 for three at the UBL Sports Complex and were bowled out for 270 runs. After his half-century in the first innings, Abdul Faseeh scored 103 runs in the second innings with fifteen fours and one six.
Faisal Akram was once again the most successful bowler. He he took 4 wickets for 87 runs. Jahandad Khan dismissed three players.
The final round of the President’s Trophy will begin on January 21. Ghani Glass and State Bank of Pakistan will compete at UBL Sports Complex. SNGPL will take on Higher Education Commission at State Bank Stadium. PTV will face WAPDA at the National Bank Stadium.
