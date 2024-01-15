Dur-e-Adan, Jim And Tonic, Macs King clinch cup races

LAHORE: Upsets were witnessed in two of the three featured races of the day held at the Lahore Race Club on Sunday. Besides, honours were even in four remaining races with one of the races being cancelled due to no competition.

This image shows a general view of Lahore Race Club.—YouTube/Lahore Race Club

Dur-e-Adan, Jim And Tonic and Macs King turned out to be the winners of the Winter Cup, Ravi Cup, and Sultan Mehmood Ghaznavi Cup, respectively. As Dur-e-Adan and Macs King came up with big surprises in the Winter Cup and Sultan Mehmood Ghaznavi Cup, Jim And Tonic eased to victory with little trouble in the Ravi Cup. Other than that Salaar and Mark My Words produced astonishing gallops in their respective races while Adaar and Phantom lived up to their expectations.

In the opening race of the day, Salaar, who was nowhere among the frontrunners, produced a dream run to be the winner. Pride Of Chandrai and Merchant Of Venus claimed second and third positions, respectively.

The second race was the Winter Cup that saw Dur-e-Adan come up with one of the major surprises of the day and a similar performance was delivered by Royal Macs while Dill Lagi came third.

Mark My Words, which was believed a no show, made its presence felt in the third race and so did Zaman Sabib at second position and the favourite Big Dream ended third. Adaar, which was favourite for the fourth race, lived up to the billing but Arrogate at second place came up with a surprise and so was Stardom at the third position.

Jim And Tonic, the favourite horse of the fifth featured race, the Ravi Cup, had a glorious run, setting a record time of 1:50. for nine furlongs. Spartacus, however, jumped to second place to surprise everyone while Last Emperor was third.

The sixth race, which was the Sultan Mehmood Ghaznavi Cup, saw the top contenders switching positions with Macs King jumping to victory and favourite Al Ravi moving to second place. Another surprise of the race was given by Punch Line when this Karachi Club import took third position.