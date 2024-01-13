PCB announces HBL PSL schedule

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) eventually announced on Friday that the HBL PSL 9 would be held from February 17 to March 18 at four different venues across the country.

The six-team event will begin 17 at the PCB’s headquarters here in Lahore with two-time winners and defending champions Lahore Qalandars taking on winners of the 2016 and 2018 editions Islamabad United.

The Pakistan Super League logo. — PSL website

Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi will host the matches with the final of the event to take place at the National Stadium Karachi, which is also called National Bank Stadium.

Over the course of the 34-match T20 tournament, Karachi will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, two eliminators and the final. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi’s Pindi Cricket Stadium will each host nine matches while fans in Multan will witness five matches.

The much-anticipated contest between Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will be played on February 24 and March 9. Gaddafi Stadium will stage the 24 February contest while National Bank Stadium will see Qalandars and Kings locking horns on March 9.

Kings, Qalandars, Sultans and United will play five matches at their home ground while Peshawar Zalmi will play four matches at the Pindi Cricket Stadium. Quetta Gladiators will play three matches each in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi, while they will play one match at the Multan Cricket Stadium against the home side Sultans on 25 February. Like the previous edition, the forthcoming ninth edition of the HBL PSL will take place in two legs with Multan Cricket Stadium and Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting 14 matches between them from February 17 to 27.

The action will then move to Pindi Cricket Stadium and National Bank Stadium, where 16 matches will be played from February 28 to March 12. The tournament will then move to Karachi in its entirety for the playoffs.

PSL9 Schedule:

Feb 17, LQ v IU, Lahore

Feb 18, QG v PZ, Lahore; MS v KK, Multan

Feb 19, LQ v QG, Lahore

Feb 20, MS v IU, Multan

Feb 21, PZ v KK, Lahore; MS v LQ, Multan

Feb 22, QG v IU, Lahore

Feb 23, MS v PZ, Multan

Feb 24, LQ v KK, Lahore

Feb 25, MS v QG, Multan;

LQ v PZ, Lahore

Feb 26, PZ v IU, Lahore

Feb 27, LQ v MS, Lahore

Feb 28, KK v IU, Karachi

Feb 29, KK v QG , Karachi

March 2, PZ v LQ, Pindi; IU v QG, Pindi

March 3, KK v MS, Karachi

March 4, IU v PZ, Pindi

March 5, PZ v MS, Pindi

March 6, QG v KK, PINDI; IU v LQ, Pindi

March 7, IU v KK, Pindi

March 8, PZ v QG, Pindi

March 9, KK v LQ, Karachi

March 10, IU v MS, Pindi; QG v LQ, Karachi

March 11, KK v PZ, Karachi

March 12, QG v MS,

Karachi

March 14, Qualifier (1 v 2),

Karachi

March 15, Eliminator 1

(3 v 4), Karachi

March 16, Eliminator 2

(Eliminator Winner v Qualifier Runner-up), Karachi

March 18, Final, Karachi.