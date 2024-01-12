PCB expresses desire to host HBL PSL match in Peshawar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to kick off the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a match in Peshawar.
If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government grants access to Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums, the board will commence PSL 9 in Peshawar. The ninth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin on February 17.
This announcement follows a meeting between PCB Chairman Managing Committee, Zaka Ashraf, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers. PCB officials have reached Peshawar, where members of the Infrastructure and Domestic Departments will assess the conditions of Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums.
KARACHI: Pakistan’s squash players participated in 39 international PSA events in 2023 and only one player managed...
According to entry list, Usman Chand, Khurram Inam will participate in skeet event
Kishmala faltered in the qualification round of 25m Pistol event as she secured 29th position
Right-handed batter from Karachi Haroon Arshad. — PCBLAHORE: Haroon Arshad, a promising right-handed batter from...
Zaka Ashraf has now conveyed that both cricket boards are ready to engage in series, pending govt clearance
KATHMANDU: Nepal´s cricket body on Thursday suspended former captain and star player Sandeep Lamichhane, a day after...