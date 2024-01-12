PCB expresses desire to host HBL PSL match in Peshawar

PCB Chairman Managing Committee, Zaka Ashraf (c) listens among other officials as a KP minister for sports Dr Najeebullah Marwat speaks during a meeting on January 11, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wants to kick off the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a match in Peshawar.

If the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government grants access to Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums, the board will commence PSL 9 in Peshawar. The ninth edition of the PSL is scheduled to begin on February 17.

This announcement follows a meeting between PCB Chairman Managing Committee, Zaka Ashraf, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ministers. PCB officials have reached Peshawar, where members of the Infrastructure and Domestic Departments will assess the conditions of Arbab Niaz and Hayatabad stadiums.