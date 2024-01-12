Akmal hits 18th first-class ton, Waqar and Shahzad shine for PTV

KARACHI: Umar Akmal struck his 18th first-class ton to put Water and Power Development Authority ahead in the game against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited on day three. Pakistan Television’s Waqar Hussain and Muhammad Shahzad also struck their maiden first-class tons against the Higher Education Commission.

This image shows Khan Research Laboratories players during a match against the State Bank of Pakistan in Karachi on January 11, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCB_Live

State Bank of Pakistan and Khan Research Laboratories fought tooth and nail on day three with SBP being slightly ahead in the game. The fifth round of President’s Trophy 2023-24 Grade I will conclude tomorrow.

WAPDA set a target of 367 for SNGPL on day three of the game as they declared their second innings at 330-5 in 98 overs. Earlier in the day, continuing from their overnight score of 64-1, WAPDAlost an early wicket as Muhammad Akhlaq (28) was removed by Arif Yaqoob. Ahmed Shehzad (70) contributed with a valuable half-century as their lead mounted.

Skipper Umar Akmal (128), batting at number four, struck his 18th hundred in the format to help his team get get comfortable in the game. Ayaz Tasawar’s 135-ball vigil yielded 60 runs before he was dismissed by Mohammad Ali. Mohammad Saad (22 not out) and Khalid Usman (11 not out) remained unbeaten as the WAPDA captain declared.

Aiding Ali and Arif, Shehzad Gul, Mohammad Awais Anwar and Mubasir Khan also removed a batter each. SNGPL only faced five overs scoring 12 runs before stumps were drawn. Abid Ali (9 not out, 17b, 2x4s) and Azhar Ali (2 not out, 14b) will be on the crease at the start of day four with SNGPL requiring 355 runs to win.

Following an impressive batting performance that yielded 421 runs in their second innings, PTV found themselves in the driving seat as they set a mammoth target of 407 for HEC. PTV’s fine batting performance was spearheaded by debutant, Muhammad Shahzad (100), who struck his maiden first-class ton and Waqar Hussain (104) as the pair put on a 180-runs third-wicket partnership.

Hasan Mohsin (53, 64b, 1x4, 3x6s), batting at number six, struck a fluent half-century to continue the runs flow. Skipper Uzair Mumtaz’s (46, 77b, 2x4s, 3x6s) batting effort was crucial to the team’s lead crossing the 400-run mark. HEC’s wicketkeeper Muhammad Ghazi Ghori was active behind the stumps as he bagged four dismissals courtesy of three stumpings and a catch.

Aarish Ali Khan and Saad Khan picked up three wickets each while Asadullah Hamza, Mohammad Azab, Muneer Khan and Wahaj Riaz dismissed a batter each. In reply, HEC’s opening batters put on a 60-run partnership before Wahaj Riaz (32, 36b, 4x4s) departed. Saad Khan was plucked by Jahandad Khan for just two runs.