We won’t take any team lightly: Pak U19 skipper

LAHORE: Saad Baig, the captain of the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team, said on Saturday that he aimed to win the World Cup and would take no team lightly.

In his remarks during a press conference, Saad affirmed the team’s commitment not to underestimate any opponent and to approach each match with a strategic plan.

The screenshot shows Pakistan U19 captain Saad Baig at his s pre-departure press conference at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on Jan 6, 2024. —x/TheRealPCB

“Our goal is to win the World Cup, and all teams are strong. We will not take any team lightly, and we will enter the field with a well-thought-out plan,” Saad said.

Acknowledging the positive impact of coach Muhammad Yusuf on the team’s development, Saad mentioned ongoing improvements within the team. He also shared his admiration for Rashid Latif and Babar Azam.

Saad emphasised the unity of the team and the players’ collective approach to the game. He expressed optimism about the team’s performance and the players’ commitment to learning from mistakes.

“As the captain of the Under-19 team, it’s an honor for me. We will enter the field as a united team, and we expect the best from all players. Learning from our mistakes is a priority,” Saad stated.

Responding to questions about the recent match against India, Saad emphasised the team’s approach to treating every match with equal importance. He conveyed that the team would play without pressure and adapt to the match conditions.