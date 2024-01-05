Azhar cracks 50th first-class ton

KARACHI: Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali scored his 50th century in first-class cricket during the the second day of the President’s Trophy fourth-round match between SNGPL and KRL.

In response to KRL’s 281 for 9 at the National Bank Stadium, SNGPL started their first innings at 22 for no loss and scored 349 for 7 in the allotted 80 overs.

Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali runs after a shot in the President’s Trophy fourth-round match between SNGPL and KRL on January 4, 2024. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

Azhar and Abid Ali scored 125 runs for the first wicket partnership. Abid got out after scoring 61 runs with the help of 9 fours.

Azhar scored 140 runs which included 9 fours and 2 sixes. He is the 9th Pakistan batsman to have scored 50 centuries in first class cricket. The others are Zaheer Abbas (108 centuries), Javed Miandad (80), Majid Khan (73), Mushtaq Muhammad (72), Younis Khan (56), Hanif Muhammad (55), Shafiq Ahmed (53) and Sadiq Muhammad (50). Asad Shafiq scored 69 runs with the help of three sixes and three fours.

KRL had scored 56 runs for the loss of two wickets in their second innings by the end of the day’s play.

In another match, the Higher Education Commission team (HEC) was bowled out for 189 in their first innings in response to Ghani Glass’ first innings score of 221 at the UBL Sports Complex. Ghazi Ghori scored 66 runs. Muhammad Ramiz took 5 wickets by giving 60 runs. Shoaib Akhtar gave 49 runs and dismissed 4 players.

Ghani Glass had scored 330 runs in their second innings by the end of the day’s play after losing 5 wickets. Saad Naseem played an aggressive innings of 115 with the help of 6 sixes and 11 fours. Saeed Ali was not out on 97 runs having hit 11 fours and 2 sixes. They added 184 runs for the fifth wicket.