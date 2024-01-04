2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship starts

LAHORE: The 2nd National Junior Under-17 Snooker Championship started here at the PSB Coaching Centre on Wednesday. On the first day, Mohammad Anis of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Zain-ul-Aabdeen of Punjab 3-1 with the frames score being 44-17, 45-22, 34-44, 55-1.

This representational image shows a table with snooker balls in order. — Unsplash/File

Mohammad Abu Bakar of Islamabad downed Mohammad Subhan Akbar of Sindh 3-0 with the frames score of 48-12, 44-19, 51-18. Bilal of KP whacked Qarar Hussain of Balochistan 3-0 with the frames score being 55-12, 38-32, 59-07 while Mohammad Aaliyan of Sindh defeated Ghulam Mustafa of Islamabad 3-1 with the frames score of 17-38, 59-13, 44-32, 62-17. Mohammad Sahil of Sindh downed Aleem Owais of Punjab 3-1 with the frames score being 55-13, 12-59, 48-39, 57-12. Mohammad Hasnain of Sindh defeated Mohammad Ali of Punjab 3-0. The frames score was 66-18, 59-14, 44-23.

Ali Raza of Balochistan conquered Azhar Hussain of KP 3-0 with the frames score being 32-26, 44-31, 59-13. Zain ul Abdin of Punjab defeated Mohammad Subhan Akbar of Sindh 3-0 with the frames score of 67-35, 59-24, 49-32.Mohammad Aaliyan of Sindh defeated Qarar Hussain of Balochistan 3-0 with the frames score of 58-14, 61-13, 55-21.