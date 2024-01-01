SNGPL, Ghani Glass and KRL win in President Trophy

KARACHI: SNGPL defeated State Bank of Pakistan by 6 wickets in the third round match of President Trophy here on Sunday.

Ghani Glass won by 7 wickets against PTV while KRL defeated Higher Education Commission by 120 runs.

This still shows a player from PTV hitting a six against Ghani Glass during the President Trophy match in Karachi on December 31, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCBMedia

SNGPL had been set a target of 123 runs by State Bank at State Bank Sports Complex. Resuming their chase at 15 for two, they achieved the target after losing two more wickets. Asad Shafiq scored 47 with six fours and one six and Azhar Ali remained not out at 23. SNGPL won their second match in this tournament.

Ghani Glass were given a target of 219 runs by PTV at the National Bank Stadium. Resuming at 124 for one, they lost two more wickets before reaching the target. This is Ghani Glass’s first win in this tournament.

Sharjeel Khan who was dismissed for zero in the first innings scored 109 runs with thirteen fours and three sixes. This is his 14th century in first-class cricket. Tayyab Tahir scored 50 not out.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) were given a target of 434 runs by KRL at the UBL Sports Complex. They started the day at 117 runs for one. As a result of the excellent performance of the KRL bowlers, the Higher Education team was bowled out for 313 runs. Thus KRL won the match by 120 runs.

Saad Khan scored 68 runs with the help of eleven fours. Mohammad Harira scored 67 runs with ten fours. Rohan Qadri took 4 wickets for 46 runs. Arshadullah, Shiroon Siraj and Sirajuddin dismissed two players each.