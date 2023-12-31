Taimur, Sulaiman, Faseeh hit tons in President’s Trophy

KARACHI: The highlights of the third day of the matches played in the third round of the President’s Trophy cricket tournament were PTV’s Taimur Khan and Mohammad Sulaiman’s centuries against Ghani Glass and KRL’s Abdul Faseeh’s centuries against the Higher Education Commission. Abdul Faseeh also scored a century in the first innings of this match. Mohammad Ramiz of Ghani Glass took five wickets against PTV.

State Bank team was bowled out for 257 runs in their second innings against SNGPL at State Bank Stadium. Ramiz Aziz scored 80 runs and Irfan Khan scored 75 runs. Owais Anwar took 3 wickets by giving 29 runs. Mohammad Ali 49 runs and Shahnawaz Dahani giving 73 runs, and took 2 wickets each. SNGPL have got a target of 123 runs to win the match. By the end of the third day, he had scored 15 runs for two wickets.

PTV team was bowled out for 409 in their second innings after facing follow on against Ghani Glass at the National Bank Stadium. Taimur Khan batted well scored 160 runs with 27 fours and 2 sixes. Muhammad Sulaiman also played useful innings of 106 runs with the help of ten fours and one six. They both added 263 runs in the third wicket partnership. Mohammad Ramiz of Ghani Glass gave 146 runs and took 5 wickets.