SJAS holds awards ceremony

KARACHI: The 6th Annual Sports Award and Rashid Siddiqui Talent Award ceremony was organised by the Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) at the Governor House here on Monday.

SJAS Gold Medal and a cheque of Rs50,000 cash award was presented to hockey Olympian Abdul Haseem Khan and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah gold medal and Rs.50,000 cash was awarded to senior journalist Zubair Nazir Khan.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori awards a player during the 6th Annual Sports Award and Rashid Siddiqui Talent Award ceremony on December 26, 2023. — Facebook/PBBF - Pakistan Body Building Federation

Ali Salman, best sports anchor, Olympic International Referee Judge Ali Akbar Shah Qadri and Senior Journalist Rashid Aziz were honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards. Prof Dr. Farhan Essa Abdullah Abedeen was given the honour of the best sports organiser.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori said that SJAS kept the tradition alive of awarding athletes with sports journalists in recognition of their services which is highly commendable.