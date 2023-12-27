Pakistan reach 2nd stage at FIB’s Mixed World Cup

KARACHI: Pakistan reached the second stage in the Women’s and Mixed World Cup held in Rumilly, France, recently.

The World Cup was part of the annual event calendar of Fédération Internationale de Boules (F.I.B.) in which Pakistan’s team comprising Samiya Khanum and M Fahad Shaikh along with their coach Sheikh Nasir ud Din got wildcard.

The Pakistani flag can be seen i this image. — AFP/File

“We are satisfied with our performance as it was our first ever participation in any international event,” said Abdus Samad, Secretary Pakistan Bocce Volo Federation, while talking to ‘The News’.

He added that as many as 18 nations participated in this world cup including Morocco, Tunisia, Argentina, Australia, China, Japan, Croatia, France, Italy, Serbia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Turkey, Slovenia etc.

“Pakistan reached the second stage in the mixed doubles category and it was better performance than some countries,” said Abdus Samad, adding that France also donated four balls to Pakistan, which would help PBVF to organise local events to promote this sport.