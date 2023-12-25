PTF to announce elections or face no-confidence motion

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation is in a deep fix as they have to announce elections or its president will face no-confidence motion.

It has been learnt that PTF announced its Annual General Meeting on the 30th of this month in Islamabad after a gap of almost two years.

“The tenure of the current PTF management expired in November 2022 but they did not announce new elections even after more than one year,” said a source.

The source added that this is the reason a number of PTF’s affiliated units have decided to move a no-confidence motion against the president in the AGM this week. “The current PTF management has to announce elections in the AGM because they are holding the office unconstitutionally,” reasoned the source. Earlier, former SVP of PTF Asif Dar while talking to this scribe criticised the PTF management for violating its own constitution and the national sports policy. “This self-extension is a clear violation of article 18(6) of the PTF Constitution,” said Asif.

It is to be noted that Rao Iftikhar from Punjab Lawn Tennis Association is the candidate for the president’s post while Colonel Zia from Army is the candidate for the secretary’s post if the elections are announced.

Meanwhile, the PTF announced the agenda for the AGM which includes confirmation of the minutes of the last AGM held in January 2022; confirmation of the audit report for the year 2021, 22, and 23; discussion on Davis Cup ties; PTF’s achievements from 2018-23; activity reports of the affiliated units; brief on NTC and officiating; digitalization; PTF advisories and SOPs; and update on the PTF elections.