Azhar Ali likely to get key role at PCB

LAHORE: Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali is reportedly in discussions for a significant role within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sources suggest that Azhar is being considered for the position of Director at the PCB’s National Cricket Academy (NCA). Azhar, who had an illustrious career with 97 Test matches and 53 ODIs for Pakistan, is likely to play a crucial role in shaping the future of cricket talent in the country.

Former Test cricketer Azhar Ali. — PCB

If the discussions culminate successfully, Azhar is expected to take on the responsibilities associated with overseeing and directing cricket development and coaching programmes at the National Cricket Academy. The final decision regarding Azhar Ali’s appointment to this key role is anticipated to be made by the end of this month.