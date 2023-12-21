PSF snubs US Junior Open finalist for BJO

KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation snubbed the finalist of US Junior Squash Open by not allowing him to play the upcoming British Junior Open.

It has been learnt that PSF refused to send the entry of Huzaifa Ibrahim who reached the final of the US Junior Open on Tuesday for the BJO that is to be held in Birmingham next month. “It is beyond comprehension why PSF did not allow him to feature in the BJO,” said a source while talking to ‘The News’.

The source added that when Huzaifa contacted PSF for his entry in the BJO sometime back the federation refused on the grounds that he did not take part in the trials for the selection of players for BJO. “The federation also stated that Huzaifa is not capable of winning against the local players of under-17 category,” said the source.