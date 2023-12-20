Major leap in world rankings for Pakistan baseball team

LAHORE: The Pakistan Federation Baseball has witnessed a significant climb of 11 spots in the global rankings, now securing the 38th position worldwide.

This remarkable feat comes on the heels of the national team’s outstanding fifth-place finish in the Asian championship, showcasing the exceptional talent and commitment of players.

Representational image. — AFP File

In a statement, Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball, extended congratulations to everyone in the baseball family. “Heartfelt gratitude goes out to everyone who has steadfastly supported and believed in our national baseball team. Your unwavering encouragement has been instrumental in this extraordinary success,” he said.

“This achievement serves as a testament to the immense potential within Pakistan’s baseball community. With sustained support, strategic investment, and a vision for a dedicated baseball stadium, our aim is to propel the team even further.