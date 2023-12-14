Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s cricket board appointed new selectors on Wednesday, a day after its recently sacked members were reinstated.
The local board named former international Upul Tharanga as head of a five-member selection committee for a period of two years.
The first task for selectors will be to pick a squad for a six-match white-ball series against Zimbabwe next month, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
Former cricketers Ajantha Mendis, Indika de Saram, Tharanga Paranavitana and Dilruwan Perera are the other selectors.
They will take charge from a panel chaired by former player Pramodya Wickramasinghe.
Sri Lanka’s poor showing in this year’s ODI World Cup in India had been blamed on bad selections by Wickramasinghe’s panel.
