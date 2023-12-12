Humna Amjad retains KPGA Ladies Soni Wali Cup title

PESHAWAR: The 3rd in the series of the KPGA Soni Wali Cup, the Ladies Amateur Golf Championship, was held on December 8 and 9 at the historic Peshawar Golf Course.

This annual event, is dedicated to commemorating the legacy of Soni Wali. Soni Wali, a trailblazer in ladies’ golf in KPK, left an enduring mark by becoming the National Champion in 1976 and 1980.

“I have come to Honour a cause, the Soni Wali Golfing Cause!” Humna Amjad, handicap of 1, originating from Soni Wali’s Peshawar, stated with pride. The participation of 30 golfers from various corners of Pakistan in this tournament, all converging to pay homage to the pioneering golfer Soni Wali, underscored the national integration fostered by Dr. Asma Afzal Shami and her colleagues among women golfers in Pakistan.

Notable participants included legendary golfers Tahira Nazir and Tehmina Rashid, both contemporaries of Soni Wali. Defending champion Humna won 1st Gross with a score of 224, while young Sara Amin had 254 strokes to win 2nd Gross.

In Category B, Zarmina Khan won 1st Gross with 172 score. Tehmina Rashid and Uzma Nazir won 2nd and 3rd Gross with 184 and 186 shots, respectively.

In the net category, Laila Malik topped with 1st Net, winning through back count while Attiya Anjum won 2nd Net with the same score of 144. Amna Malik won 3rd Net. Category C gross winner was Fatima Azhar. Sh had a score of 196. Dr Ghazala Shams came 2nd in the gross competition while Saeeda Ashraf won 3rd Gross.

Samina Ishtiaq won 1st net and Sadia Askar hailing from Mardaan won 2nd Net. In the seniors section, Tahira Nazir, the champion of many tournaments over the years, won 1st Gross while Brig. Nasira Shaheen won 1st net prize.

Among juniors, Daniya Irfan won 1st Gross and Aleena Khan won 2nd. These girls are part of Ace Junior Golf League. The entire planning and execution of the event was meticulously handled by a Tournament Committee comprising women, under the leadership of Tournament Director Dr. Ghazala Shams.

This tournament originated from the visionary initiative launched by Dr Asma Afzal Shami in 2021, with the purpose of honouring past female icons such as Soni Wali and Ghazala Ansari, the first Pakistani lady to achieve a handicap of 1.

Air Commodore Ahmed Bilal Mir, Vice President of PAF, PGC, graced the prize distribution ceremony as the Chief Guest. He appreciated efforts by senior ladies for inspiring talented young girls to take up golf in Peshawar.