PCB officials to call on PM today

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf and other board officials are scheduled to call on Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar on Monday (today) to apprise him of the game development in special context with cricketers’ activities at the domestic and international levels.

The PCB MC Chairman has sought an audience with the PM who is also the Patron in Chief of the Board numerous times recently which finally materialised. It is believed that matters regarding the election to the Chairman PCB’s office will also be under discussion.

Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Zaka Ashraf. — AFP/File

Pakistan’s national team’s performance in the World Cup and other international events is also expected to come under discussion. The Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) has already appointed Shah Khawar as the Election Commissioner to conduct the PCB elections before February 10.

However, the Election Commissioner appointed with heavy perks including Rs1 million as monthly salary has yet to announce the roadmap for PCB Chairman election. It is believed that the matters about some clauses of the 2014 PCB constitution will also be discussed during the meeting.

One of the clauses puts a bar on undergraduate candidates to contest the PCB Chairman elections. The News has also learnt that matters relating to the development of the game of cricket will be discussed and new avenues in Balochistan will be explored. Salman Naseer, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of PCB, confirmed the meeting, saying a specific time has not been finalised for Monday’s meeting.