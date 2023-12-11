Pakistan clinch impressive win over India in U-19 Asia Cup

LAHORE: In a thrilling encounter at the ICC Academy Ground, Pakistan emerged victorious against India by 8 wickets in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.

Azan Owais’ outstanding unbeaten century, combined with Shahzeb and Saad Baig’s powerful performances and Mohammad Zeeshan’s four-wicket haul, played a pivotal role in this remarkable win.

Pakistan's Azan Owais celebrates after an unbeaten century at the ICC Academy Ground in the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup against India on December 10, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

This triumph marks Pakistan Under-19s’ second consecutive win in the tournament, following their seven-wicket victory over Nepal U-19 in the opening match of Group A. Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Pakistan U-19 displayed a disciplined performance to restrict India U-19 to 259 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in the allotted 50 overs.

Key contributors for India U-19 were Adarsh Singh, scoring 62 runs, Captain Uday Saharan with 60 runs, and Sachin Dhas contributing 58 runs. Mohammad Zeeshan showcased his all-round skills by not only contributing 46 runs but also taking 4 crucial wickets. Chasing the target, Pakistan U-19 showcased their batting prowess by achieving the required score in 47 overs with only two wickets down. In their innings, Shamal Hussain was the early casualty, departing for 8 runs. However, a resilient second-wicket partnership between Shahzeb Khan and Azan Owais, adding 110 runs, set the stage for Pakistan U-19’s dominance. Shahzeb Khan played a brilliant innings of 63 runs.

Azan Owais then stole the show with a spectacular unbeaten century, amassing 105 runs with ten boundaries. Captain Saad Baig complemented the effort with a fine innings of 68 runs, featuring one six and eight fours. The partnership between Azan Owais and Saad Baig, contributing 125 runs for the third wicket, sealed the victory for Pakistan U-19. Pakistan face Afghanistan on Tuesday in their third match of the tournament.