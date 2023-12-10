Consolation win for NZ as Pakistan women claim series 2-1

LAHORE: New Zealand Women secured a narrow six-run victory via DLS method in the final T20I against Pakistan Women at the John Davies Oval on Saturday, salvaging a consolation win in the three-match series.



After winning the toss and electing to bat, Pakistan posted a respectable total of 137/5 thanks to a 64-run opening stand between Sidra Amin (43 off 38) and Muneeba Ali (27 off 31). Captain Nida Dar, playing her record-breaking 141st T20I, chipped in with a quickfire 25 off 20 balls. For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr, leading the side in Sophie Devine’s absence, shone with the ball, claiming three wickets for 11 runs, while Eden Carson picked up two wickets.

Pakistani women's team celebrates after securing a victory over New Zealand on December 9, 2023. — X/@TheRealPCB

Chasing the target, New Zealand were steadily cruising at 101/2 after 15 overs when rain intervened, forcing an early end to the game. With the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method applied, the White Ferns were declared winners by six runs.

Player of the match Suzie Bates anchored the New Zealand chase with an unbeaten 51 off 42 balls, including five boundaries. Kerr also made a valuable contribution with a 31-ball 35, embellished by three fours and a six.

Despite the loss, Fatima Sana emerged as the player of the series for her impressive bowling performance, collecting six wickets across the three matches.

The series may be over, but the action continues as both teams now prepare for a three-match ODI series starting on December 12th. These matches form part of the ICC Women’s Championship, adding another layer of significance to the upcoming contest.