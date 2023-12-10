Teams named for U14 international events

ISLAMABAD: Abubakar Talha, Omer Jawad and Hamza Ali Rizwan are to represent Pakistan in the ITF Asian 14&U Development Championships.
The three were selected following trials held from 7th to 9th December 2023, at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.
Abubakar Talha and Omer Jawad players will travel to India to participate in the ITF Asian 14&U Development championships-finals from the 8th of January 2024, while all three selected players will travel to Malaysia to participate in the Asia/Oceania WJT Final Qualifying event from the 25th of March 2024.
In total nine players were invited, based on their top performance and current PTF 14&under ranking with players selected after the completion of the trials.
