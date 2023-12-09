Pakistan U19 triumph over Nepal in ACC Asia Cup opener

LAHORE: Pakistan kick-started their campaign in the ACC U-19 Asia Cup with an impressive 7-wicket victory against Nepal.

The standout performer of the match was right-arm fast bowler Mohammad Zeeshan, whose exceptional bowling spell of 6 wickets for 19 runs played a pivotal role in securing the win. This remarkable feat stands as the second-best performance by any Pakistani bowler in Under-19 One Day Internationals, with the top spot held by Shaheen Shah Afridi’s record-breaking 6 wickets for 15 runs against Ireland U-19 in the 2018 U-19 World Cup.

In the clash held at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, Pakistan captain Saad Baig won the toss, electing to bowl first. Nepal U-19 posted a total of 152 runs in 47.2 overs, with Ottum Magar being the top scorer with 51 runs off 76 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Deepesh Kundal contributed 31 runs. Pakistan chased down the target in 26.2 overs, losing three wickets in the process.