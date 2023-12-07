Naseem begins final phase of rehabilitation at NCA

LAHORE: Fast bowler Naseem Shah has embarked on the final leg of his rehabilitation journey at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.
The resilient pacer faced a setback during the Asia Cup in September, leading to a surgical intervention in the United Kingdom. Naseem underwent a two-month rehabilitation programme in the UK, where he received top-notch medical care from a dedicated team of experts, with all expenses covered by the PCB.
Under the guidance of a seasoned strength and conditioning coach, a skilled physiotherapist, and a vigilant doctor, Naseem has commenced his rehabilitation at NCA, Lahore.
