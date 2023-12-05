Record number of foreign players registered for PSL Season 9

LAHORE: The list of foreign players registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 has been unveiled, featuring a record-breaking 254 international players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for the ninth edition of the PSL, and a significant number of foreign players have actively expressed their availability for the tournament.

According to an official, the list includes players from various cricketing nations, with a notable absence of prominent Australian names in the registration for PSL 9. Among the registered players, 20 fall under the platinum category, with a significant representation from England.