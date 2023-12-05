 
Tuesday December 05, 2023
Record number of foreign players registered for PSL Season 9

By Our Correspondent
December 05, 2023

LAHORE: The list of foreign players registered for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 9 has been unveiled, featuring a record-breaking 254 international players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up for the ninth edition of the PSL, and a significant number of foreign players have actively expressed their availability for the tournament.

The logo of the the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL). —PCB
According to an official, the list includes players from various cricketing nations, with a notable absence of prominent Australian names in the registration for PSL 9. Among the registered players, 20 fall under the platinum category, with a significant representation from England.