Training camp for Olympic qualifiers from tomorrow

The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). — PHF

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has announced a training camp for the upcoming Olympic qualifying round, scheduled to take place in Oman from January 15 to 21, 2024.

The camp, which will be held at the Naseer Banda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad, will begin on Friday (tomorrow) under the supervision of Olympian Shehbaz Ahmed Sr., Camp Manager, and a panel of experienced coaches, including Olympian Shafqat Malik and Olympian Kashif Jawad.

The training camp will focus on strengthening the team’s skills and preparing it for the challenges ahead. The selected players represent a diverse range of teams from across Pakistan. The PHF is committed to providing the best possible preparation for the national team, ensuring the players are well-equipped to compete at the highest level and secure their place in the upcoming Olympic Games, PHF secretary Rana Mujatid told The News.

Apart from Pakistan, teams from England, Germany, New Zealand, Malaysia, Canada, Chile, and China will participate in the Olympic qualifying round. The top three teams from each event will qualify for the Olympics.

Goalkeepers: Akmal Hussain (WAPDA), Abdullah Ishtiaq Khan (Mari Petroleum), Waqar (WAPDA), Bilal Khan (Balochistan), Muneebur Rehman (Punjab) Defenders: Muhammad Abdullah (Mari Petroleum), Bilal Aslam (Customs), Rizwan Ali (Punjab), Samin Ahmed (Sargodha), Mateen Ahmed (WAPDA)

Midfielders: Osama Bashir (Air Force), Abubakar Mehmood (National Bank), Moin Shakeel (WAPDA), Hamad Anjum (WAPDA), Tazeemul Hasan (WAPDA), Adeel Latif (Customs), Junaid Manzoor (National Bank), Babar Sadat (Karachi), Faheem Khan (Sindh Police), Nadeem Razak (WAPDA)

Forwards: Rana Abdul Waheed (WAPDA), Afraz (Mari Petroleum), Roman (WAPDA), Waqar Ali (Mari Petroleum), M Umar Bhatta (WAPDA), Umair Sattar (Mari Petroleum).