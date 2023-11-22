PHF names new selection committee, team management

The logo of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF). — PHF

LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tuesday named a new selection committee and a new team management.

In a press conference held at the PHF headquarters in Lahore, PHF President Brigadier Khalid Sajjad Khokhar announced the formation of a new National Selection Committee and introduced key members of the national team’s management.

Former PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa has been appointed as the chairman of the new selection committee. Olympian Kaleemullah Khan will serve as the chief observer, and other committee members are Olympian Anjum Saeed, Olympian Zeeshan Ashraf, and Olympian Kamran Ashraf.

Former captain Shahbaz Ahmed Senior has been named as the national team manager. The coaching staff includes head coach Roelant Oltmans, Olympian Shafqat Malik, Olympian Kashif Jawad, and video analyst Abuzar Amrao.

Olympian Shaikh Usman and Olympian M Khalid will be coaches for the five-a-side World Cup. Olympian Nasir Ali and international Rana Shafiq have been appointed as coordinators for the PHF.