Kamolov Amadoni takes Tajikistan to new heights

The image shows one of the glimpses from the match between Pakistan and Tajikistan in the World Cup Soccer qualifying round at the Jinnah Stadium on Nov 21, 2023. — Facebook/PTV Sports

ISLAMABAD: Kamolov Amadoni struck a brace as Tajikistan hammered Pakistan 6-1 to achieve their best ever away win in the World Cup Soccer qualifying round at the Jinnah Stadium Tuesday.

In what turned out to be a one-sided affair, Tajikistan turned out to be too powerful for the Pakistan players’ comfort. Even a 25000 noisy crowd could not help in raising the local team’s exhibition of football as repeated attacks from Tajikistan forwards made it increasingly difficult for the host country to give the match any competitive look.

Man of the Match Amadoni drove home his team’s opener as early as in 9th minute to send early jitters in Pakistan camp. A few more attacks within the next seven minutes completely bamboozled Pakistan as they were not expecting such a hurry in attacks from super-fit and well versed Tajik players.

Soirov Rustam made it 2-0 for the tourists with an angular shot from the top of the striking circle to further dampen local crowd spirits. Pakistan showed numerous loopholes in defence especially on the left-flank, helping Tajik forward-line to make inroads into the Pakistan striking circle at will.

Pakistan showed some skills in between. When Rahis Nabi curled the ball in the Tajikistan goal in 21st minute from the right side of the striking circle, the crowd as well as Pakistan camp got a new lease of life and the joy rarely seen thereafter.

The joy turned out to be a short lived affair as Tajikistan added two more before the lemon break to go 4-1 up. The struggling Pakistan defence had no answers as Umarboev Parvizon (27th minute) and Ehson Panshanbe (45th minute) fully utilized the cracks available.

Tajikistan players were seen playing in a relaxed mood in the second half, yet added two more goals. Amadoni netted his second in 66th minute to earn immense praise from his coach Peter Segrt. “He is the fresh face of the Tajik football. This is his second international but the way he has made an impact in the match was a wonderful sign for the country,” Tajik team head coach said.

Shahrom added the 6th goal for his country in injury time to give his team the best ever away win. “I am delighted with the way team members played. Their exhibition of play was of high standard. We were unlucky to have missed a win against Jordan.

Despite the fact that we arrived here just yesterday, our players never gave the impression that they were new to these conditions. They gave a powerful exhibition of football which is the hallmark of Tajik football. The team has made me excited about the prospects as I believe this victory would go a long way in the development of football,” Peter Segrt said.

Tajikistan team head coach admitted that they exploited Pakistan weaknesses at the left side. “We knew well that the back-up would never be as good, as a result we made many inroads from that side.”

Man of the Match and the new find of Tajik football Amadoni who made a statement in his second international with two powerful blows, said he waited for his chance and was happy to seize the opportunity. “It has been a long journey from junior to senior football. I am delighted to make an impact by scoring twice for the country,” Amadoni said. He hoped to continue with the same vein in matches to come. “It is just a start. Hopefully you would see me playing with the same enthusiasm in matches to come.”