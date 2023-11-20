Mane celebrates 100th Senegal appearance with two goals

Nassr's Senegalese Forward Sadio Mane looks on during the AFC Champions League Group E football match between Qatar's al-Duhail and Saudia's al-Nassr in Doha on November 7, 2023. — AFP

JOHANNESBURG: Sadio Mane celebrated his 100th Senegal appearance by scoring twice in a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory over South Sudan in an empty stadium near Dakar on Saturday.

The Saudi Arabia-based forward, who has been voted African Footballer of the Year twice, also created a goal in the Group B first-round match before being substituted.

Success took reigning African champions Senegal to the top of the group, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo on goal difference, as they seek a third straight World Cup appearance in 2026.

The only disappointment for Mane and his teammates was that the match had to be staged behind closed doors after crowd trouble in a game against Egypt last year.

Mane set up Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Sarr to score just 37 seconds into the first half with a low shot past South Sudan goalkeeper Majak Mawith. He scored himself five minutes later, running on to a back heel from Habib Diallo and shrugging off shirt pulling by an opponent to fire home from close range.