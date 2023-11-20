World Cup 2023 final win bigger than 2015, says Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Ravindra Jadeja during the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup ODI final between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023. — AFP

AHMEDABAD: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood said on Sunday the 2023 World Cup win was bigger than their victory in 2015 against New Zealand.

“I think this is bigger than 2015. Obviously, we had won at home in front of our home fans, but the challenges we’ve been through in the last couple of months - coming here, and playing in those conditions against India, which is a pretty special team,” he said after Australia thumped hosts India by six wickets in Ahmedabad to clinch their sixth World Cup.

“Again, to win on a day like this is amazing. Such a great crowd; the Indian fans are second to none. A couple had started leaving there towards the end, but some crowd! I think that’s just the belief that’s in the squad,” said Hazlewood, who was one of the five players in the playing eleven who were also part of the 2015 winning team. “The first two games were against probably the two of the better teams in the competition, but to sort of to be knocking on wood the whole tournament basically and just been on a run. I think tonight was our perfect game just about. We put it together when it counts.”

Zampa equals Muralitharan’s record Australia’s Adam Zampa achieved a significant milestone in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 final against India on Sunday.

The leg-spinner equalled the record of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan for the most wickets taken by a spinner in a single edition of the ODI world cup.

Zampa reached this feat during the 45th over of the Indian innings when he dismissed Jasprit Bumrah. It was his 23rd wicket in this world cup.

Muralitharan took 23 wickets in the 2007 tournament held in the Caribbean.

Head joins elite World Cup final hundred club

Australia´s Travis Head became just the seventh batsman to score a hundred in a World Cup final when he achieved the feat against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The opener´s 137 sealed a record-extending sixth World Cup title for his side in a comprehensive six-wicket defeat of an India team who had won all 10 of their previous games at the tournament.

Head´s hundred was also the third by an Australian in a World Cup final following match-winning efforts of 140 not out by Ricky Ponting in 2003 and Adam Gilchrist´s 149 four years later. “Not in a million years did I think that would happen. What an amazing day. I´m just thrilled to be a part of it.”Travis Head said after his man-of-the-match performance as he hit 137 runs and take a crucial catch to dismiss India skipper Rohit Sharma.

Australia won the toss

India innings

Rohit c Head b Maxwell 47

Gill c Zampa b Starc 4

Kohli b Cummins 54

Iyer c Inglis b Cummins 4

Rahul c Inglis b Starc 66

Jadeja c Inglis b Hazlewood 9

Suryakumar c Inglis b Hazlewood 18

Shami c Inglis b Starc 6

Bumrah lbw b Zampa 1

Kuldeep run out 10

Siraj not out 9

Extras: (lb 3, w 9) 12

Total: (all out, 50 overs) 240

Fall of wickets: 1-30, 2-76, 3-81, 4-148, 5-178, 6-203, 7-211, 8-214, 9-226, 10-240

Bowling: Starc 10-0-55-3, Hazlewood 10-0-60-2, Maxwell 6-0-35-1, Cummins 10-0-34-2, Zampa 10-0-44-1, Marsh 2-0-5-0, Head 2-0-4-0

Australia innings

Warner c Kohli b Shami 7

Head c Gill b Siraj 137

Marsh c Rahul b Bumrah 15

Smith lbw b Bumrah 4

Labuschagne not out 58

Maxwell not out 2

Extras: (b 5, lb 2, w 11) 18

Total: (4 wickets, 43 overs) 241

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-41, 3-47, 4-239

Did not bat: Inglis, Starc, Cummins, Zampa, Hazlewood

Bowling: Bumrah 9-2-43-2, Shami 7-1-47-1, Jadeja 10-0-43-0, Kuldeep 10-0-56-0, Siraj 7-0-45-1

Result: Australia won by 6 wickets

Player of the match: Travis Head

Player of the tournament: Virat Kholi

Umpires: Kettleborough, Illingworth