Denmark edge out Slovenia to book Euro 2024 spot

Denmark celebrate their winning goal against Slovenia. —AFP File

PARIS: Denmark booked their spot in the Euro 2024 finals with a 2-1 win in their crunch match against Slovenia.

Albania also qualified on Friday, drawing 1-1 in Moldova to ensure they would finish in the top two in Group E.

The Czech Republic drew 1-1 in Poland to leave the second qualifying place from Group E undecided.

Italy moved to second in Group C with a 5-2 home win over North Macedonia. England, who have won the group, eased to a 2-0 home win over Malta.

In Group H, both teams were able to qualify with a win in Copenhagen but the hosts claimed the spoils, with goals either side of the break by Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney.

Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand said: “I´m satisfied with the whole team. I´m satisfied with everything. The boys looked each other in the eyes and said ´Let´s show them!´”

Denmark had the better of the opening exchanges and were rewarded when Maehle slid in at the far post to tuck away an in-swinging cross on 26 minutes.

But the lead only lasted four minutes before Erik Janza curled a left-footed free-kick beyond Kasper Schmeichel.

A tight, tetchy affair was swung in Denmark´s favour nine minutes after half-time when Delaney controlled and finished in the box after Jannik Vestergaard´s flick-on.

Earlier, Kazakhstan won 3-1 at home to San Marino to move to 18 points, one behind second-placed Slovenia.

Islam Chesnokov struck in the 19th and 51st minutes but Simone Franciosi hit back on the hour for the minnows, before Abat Aimbetov´s penalty in added time killed off San Marino´s hopes of a rare point.

In the same group, Finland kept themselves within a win of third place by beating Northern Ireland 4-0 in Helsinki.

Earlier, Albania clinched a place at Euro 2024 despite conceding a late equaliser as a they drew 1-1 in Moldova.

Sokol Cikalleshi put the visitors ahead with a first-half penalty and although Vladyslav Babohlo levelled with three minutes left, the point ensured Albania will finish in the top two in Group E.

It will be Albania´s second appearance at a major tournament after their debut at Euro 2016.

Czech Republic had the chance to seal up the Group E qualification spots when they travelled to Poland but could only draw 1-1.

Jakub Piotrowski scored on 38 minutes and although the Czechs levelled through Tomas Soucek four minutes into the second half, they were unable to force a winner that would have ensured an automatic place in Germany next year.

Italy survived a scare against North Macedonia in Rome, which saw them move into second in the group ahead of Ukraine.

Matteo Darmian headed in the opener and Federico Chiesa grabbed a quick-fire brace in the first half.

Jani Atanasov pulled one back for the visitors early in the second half, before scoring a second with 16 minutes remaining but Giacomo Raspadori and Stephen El Shaarawy struck for Italy to ensure the victory.