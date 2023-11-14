Ali thrashes Saad to move into Tennis C’ship semis

KARACHI: M Ali moved into the semifinals of men’s singles at the inaugural OK Estate & Builders Tennis Championship at Union Club here on Monday. In the quarterfienals of the said category, Ali thrashed Saad Ahmed 8-0. Meanwhile, Zayed Zaman smashed Muzammil Qureshi 4-0, 4-0, Eschelle Asif thrashed Ahmed Irfan 4-0, 4-0, and Arham Shehzad beat Nayyel Sohaib 4-1, 4-1 in the first round of under-13 singles. In the first round of under-11 singles, Tariq Rafi defeated Ismail Raees Vana 4-0, 4-1 and Syed Abdul lah beat Azan Imran 4-0, 5-3
