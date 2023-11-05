Nida, Sadia guide Pakistan Women to 5-wicket win over Bangladesh

Sadia can be seen expressing her joy after a brilliant performance in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. —x/TheRealPCB

LAHORE: An all-round display helped Pakistan women’s cricket team crush Bangladesh by five-wickets in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka here on Saturday.

The win marked Pakistan’s seventh victory in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 out of 13 matches, as skipper Nida Dar displayed a great all-round show, scoring 35 runs and also taking three wickets.

The match was also the wicketkeeper-batter Najiha Alvi’s ODI debut.

Opting to bat first, Bangladesh were kept on the back foot as the visitors right-arm pacer Diana Baig kept their batters in check, while left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal claimed the first four wickets.

The hosts had lost four wickets for just 25 runs in 13.3 overs.

Nigar Sultana and Fahima Khatun tried to stabilize with a 22 -run fifth wicket stand, before Nigar was removed by Nida Dar.

Nida, an off-spin bowler, went on to take two more wickets, finishing with figures of three for 10 in six overs being just three wickets away from 100 ODI wickets.

Off-spinner Umm-e-Hani secured three wickets.

Sadia Iqbal recorded her best ODI figures in the match, with a tally

of 4 wickets for just 13 runs.

In the end, the hosts were dismissed for a mere 81 runs in 31.5 overs, falling to their lowest ODI total against Pakistan and the fifth lowest overall in ODIs. While chasing a modest 82-run target, Pakistan had a bit of a scare, losing four wickets for 42 runs in 14 overs.

However, Nida and Aliya Riaz steadied the ship with a 28-run partnership, guiding Pakistan to victory. Nida remained unbeaten with 35 runs off 59 deliveries, including three boundaries, and was also named the player of the match for all-round performance.

Brief Scores:

Pakistan women beat Bangladesh women by five wickets

Bangladesh 81 all out, 31.5 overs (Fahima Khatun 18, Ritu Moni 14, Nigar Sultana 13; Sadia Iqbal 4-13, Nida Dar 3-10, Umm-e-Hani 3-20)

Pakistan 85-5, 24.5 overs (Nida Dar 35 not out, Aliya Riaz 16; Nahida Akter 3-30, Fahima Khatun 1-15)

Player of the match – Nida Dar (Pakistan women)

Second ODI at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on 7 November.