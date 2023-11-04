DM Jamali, Sialkot register one-sided wins in Hanif Cup

Representational image. — PCB

LAHORE: The second round of the Hanif Mohammad Cup 2023-24 saw bowlers dominating the proceedings as DM Jamali and Sialkot secured one-sided victories after bowling their opponents out below 100 here on Friday.

In a Group A match at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad, Abbottabad elected to field first and easily chased down the 174-run target in 27.3 overs with seven wickets to spare. Openers Mohammad Arif (81) and Anees Azam (56) formed a strong partnership of 123 to set the tone in an easy run-chase.

At Faisalabad’s Bohranwali Ground, Hyderabad were bowled out for just 99 runs in 33 overs. Zain-ul-Abidin (52) was the top scorer as no other batter made a notable contribution. In reply, DM Jamali chase the 100-run target in 28.2 overs.

In a Group B match at Sheikh Khalifa Sports Complex in Rahim Yar Khan, Larkana batted first and posted 199 in 43.3 overs. Umer Khalid (75) and Mohsin Raza (54) were the main contributors. AJK did wobbled in chasing down the target but cruised to victory by just one wicket. Basit Ali was the top scorer for AJK, with 48 runs.

At Multan Cricket Stadium, Sialkot bowled out Quetta for only 96 in 29.5 overs. Nadeem Ahmed (20) top-scored for Quetta. Sialkot comfortably achieved the target with Ashir Mehmood (51 not out) leading the way, winning by nine wickets.